Week-long drop-in session for carers to held at Doncaster's Civic Offices

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:25 BST

A week-long drop-in session for carers is to be held at City of Doncaster Council’s Civic Offices to mark Carers Week 2025.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm from 9-13 June at the building in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

A spokesperson said: “Are you supporting someone day-to-day?

“You might not call yourself a carer - but if you're supporting a relative, friend or neighbour, this week is for you.

The event will be held at Doncaster Council's Civic Offices.
The event will be held at Doncaster Council's Civic Offices.

People can drop in for friendly advice and information, meet people from local organisations who understand caring and discover support, services, and practical tips to help you.

You can also get a health check at the launch event (Monday 9 June, 10am).

There will be a week full of activities, talks, and resources to make your caring role easier

No need to book - just come along.

Contact the Carers Service: 01302 737100 or email [email protected] or visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/carers for further details.

