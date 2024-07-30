Wedding couple's legal action against catering firm - as police say no report of death threats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An angry couple whose wedding day was wrecked by a “diabolical” Doncaster catering firm say they are to take legal action after a string of broken promises over refunds – while it has also emerged that police say they have received no reports from the firm’s owner who claims he was subjected to death threats.

Newlyweds Tracey and Dean Small say they are still waiting for a £900 refund promised by city caterers The Tattooed Goose after food was delivered late and that guests were served up “cold, sub standard overcooked” dinners out of plastic tubs, with not enough food to go around and the pair describing the service as “diabolical.”

The couple have received a string of emails from owner Ste Maguire promising payment – several of them received after the Free Press first revealed details of their battle to get their cash back – but still haven’t received a penny.

Mr Maguire claimed he had called in police after reportedly receiving death threats over the matter – but South Yorkshire Police say they have received no reports.

Newlyweds Tracey and Dean Small say they are taking legal action against The Tattooed Goose after promises of refunds were repeatedly broken.

An upset Mr Small said: “In response to Tattooed Goose’s statement that Mr Maguire has offered us a full refund, I can confirm that more than five weeks after our wedding, Mr Maguire, after numerous promises of doing so on specific days an all in writing has not refunded a single penny.

“I understand that there will always be negative and positive reviews in the hospitality industry. The reason we originally booked the Tattooed Goose was for the good reviews we had heard of his food.

“Unfortunately, in our case, the service and product that he provided that day was way below standard and not acceptable. In emails and messages to myself from Mr Maguire, he finally accepted responsibility, saying in his own words, “it was a shambles, we messed up.”

“Therefore my wife and I feel that our complaint was valid. Originally we were only looking for an apology - it was Mr Maguire who offered to refund us to make it right.

"It was his failure at first to apologise, or take full responsibility and continually blame the venue, and then his continued failed promises of refunding us that has led to our battle to get what he keeps offering.

“We have even asked why he doesn’t try making some part payment, but he fails to respond that.”

“So after the story came to light and in three consecutive days from Saturday to Monday of Mr Maguire putting in writing that payment was coming, and still resulting in nothing, we have come to the conclusion he doesn’t, or ever has had any intention of paying anything. We believe that he is just trying to constantly put us off until the story dies down and we give up.

“Therefore we have no other option of pursuing this matter through a solicitor and the courts.”

After the couple told their story, a string of other customers came forward to make a series of similar allegations about the firm which has been run out of a number of different premises in Doncaster in recent years.

Mr Maguire came under fire from a string of customers over complaints of refunds not being paid, late deliveries and poor quality food.

It also emerged that the firm was dissolved and struck off by Companies House earlier this year.

He hit back at critics – saying that he had received death threats and that a heart attack last year led to the collapse of one of his businesses.

He said: "We’re extremely upset that the bride and groom weren’t happy as we’re in the service industry and our job is to deliver.

"We didn’t on this occasion and have offered the family a full refund.

"We’ve then been subjected to a lot of online abuse. We’ve never spoken about as we didn’t see the point.

"Now I’m getting death threats - actually had one from someone who had an afternoon tea cancelled.

"I’m not getting involved in any arguments online I just wanted to make a statement giving our side.”

Another upset customer told him: “I’ve had a negative experience from one of your services, so has my neighbour who had a lot worse.

"I think you’ve had enough hate now, you should see this as a good kick up the a*** and do better.

"There’s a lot of bad stories out there about you and also a lot off amazing feedback so you’ve obviously got something good about you.

“Pay the money back and immediately, put your hands up and take full responsibility.

“If you’ve had a heart attack then sorry to hear that happened, but stand tall, take accountability and stop blaming outside influences, buck stops with you and you alone

“I think when people make mistakes or have problems, they roll in a ball and ignore it and think the problem will go away on its own, it’s caught up with you now - roll with the punches, ,move forward and learn.”

Earlier, Mr Maguire has described the accusations against him as “slander” and accused the media of trying to “end his business” over the claims.

Mr and Mrs Small issued a warning to others over the firm following their wedding bash, which took place at Mañana Mañana in Lazarus Court.

Since telling their story, scores of other customers have come forward with complaints about The Tattooed Goose.

One said: “These are the clowns you used for a birthday and they turned up four hours late with a cheap Aldi platter - they blamed traffic!”

Another said: “They turned up late for a wake - meat was warm and chicken drumsticks uncooked.”

“I booked these for my 60th, said he would get in touch week before but never did,” another shared.

“I had a corporate buffet booked with them for 12pm, they rang at 11am and said they couldn’t do it due to staff illness, leaving me one hour to source an alternative! Very unprofessional.” shared another.

And another added: “We booked the grazing boards for a party three years ago - turned up two hours late, clearly forgotten and had grabbed anything they could on the way out – not fresh at all.

"Never touched them since. They left us out of pocket and embarrassed with 34 guests waiting for food! So nothing new.”

Since its opening, The Tattooed Goose and Mr Maguire have worked out of a number of premises in Doncaster including Stainforth, the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake, The Hall Cross pub in Doncaster city centre, The Olde Castle in the Market Place, The Counting House in Bessacarr and a restaurant opposite the Mansion House in the High Street.

The firm currently operates out of Rokeby Gardens, an assisted living complex off Queen Mary Crescent in Kirk Sandall.

According to Companies House, a firm under the name Tattooed Goose Catering and linked to Mr Maguire was struck off in March 2024 – and a number of other companies linked to Mr Maguire have also been dissolved.

Records show that a firm called The Tattooed Goose Limited was dissolved in December 2023, while a firm by the name of Maguire Hospitality and Catering Limited was dissolved in June 2021.