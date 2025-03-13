"We love you so much daddy": Emotional tributes after death of Doncaster dad of four

Emotional tributes have begun pouring in for a 31-year-old dad of four who died in hospital after being found unresponsive in a Doncaster street, with his partner writing on behalf of his children posting: “We love you so much daddy, sending kisses to the sky tonight.”

The man, who has been named locally as James Howden, was found outside a block of flats in Amersall Road, Scawthorpe last night.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics called to the scene, Mr Howden died later in hospital.

Grieving partner Amy Louise Milner wrote: “With the saddest of hearts, we lost my Howden last night - words can't describe how me, his mum and our babies are feeling.

"Life will truly never ever be the same again. I generally believe we are soulmates regardless of everything we ever been through.

"I'll forever be grateful to you for our babies and I promise to do my very best to raise our four babies and I will never let them down.

“May God give you the best bed in heaven and my gosh I hope you rest in paradise my janiel.

“Please wait for me up there, your loved more than you will ever know!

“We love you so much daddy, sending kisses to the sky tonight.

“Please never take life for granted”

She also posted photos of the pair with the message “Forever 31.”

Another tribute read: “God bless you James Howden - may you have best bed in heaven - heartbreaking, thinking of your kids, Amy and family - cruel world we live in today.”

Another friend wrote: “R.i.p James – world’s lost another good lad - hope you have the best bed up there.”

“Rip James, I really can't believe it. Another good lad gone way to soon. Wow,” shared another pal.

And another added: “Best of the best RIP mate u will not be forgotten.”

Floral tributes have already begun building up outside the block of flats where police have been carrying out investigations throughout the day.

Last night, ambulances, police cars and the air ambulance were all called to the block of flats at the junction with Pipering Lane East.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Amersall Road in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster yesterday (12 March) around 9.22pm.

“The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

"His family have been informed and a scene is currently in place while officers carry out further enquiries.”

Residents reported heavy police activity late last night, with numerous emergency services at the scene, with police officers remaining in place throughout the day.

One nearby resident also reported a number of crime scene investigation team officers combing the area around the flats and entering the building.

A shrine of flowers has begun building up outside the rear entrance to the block in Pipering Lane East.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 928 of 12 March 2025.