"We got it wrong": Doncaster Pride organisers apologise over lengthy bar queues

Organisers of Doncaster Pride have apologised – after larger than expected crowds meant lengthy bar queues at the weekend event.

More than 20,000 people descended on Town Fields for Saturday’s spectacular – with a host of entertainment and attractions on offer.

But hundreds of thirsty revellers meant there were some queues at the bar.

A spokesperson said: “We got the bar wrong – we’re sorry.

This year's Doncaster Pride attracted large crowds.

"We genuinely believed it would be more than enough but you came in your thousands and despite the bar team working so hard you had to queue longer than you should.

“We have already discussed this for next year. So thank you, we hope you had a great day and same again next year – with double and more bar service.”

The huge event saw Doncaster chosen as the UK Pride host city and the gathering at Town Fields was preceded by a colourful march through the city centre.

The spokesperson added: “Wow Doncaster what a day.

“We’ve just finished packing away after six days on site.

“I am proud to lead a volunteer team who are all now emotionally and physically exhausted.

“We believe we achieved what we set out to do and then some. Bringing the biggest and best Doncaster Pride ever!”

The event has grown in recent years, rising from 1,000 people in 2007 to more than 20,000 for this year’s event.

Security was beefed up ahead of recent race riots around the country but the event passed off peacefully and without incident.