Watch: YouTuber who reviews "mediocre towns" visits Doncaster - here's his verdict

By Darren Burke
Published 16th May 2025, 10:29 BST
A YouTuber known for reviewing “mediocre towns” has dropped into Doncaster for his latest video – and here’s what he made of it.

Robbie Knox explored the city with one question on his mind: Is Doncaster rubbish or good?

Along with fellow social media star Rob Kellas, the pair spent the day touring a number of the city’s tourist attractions – giving their verdicts as they went along.

Kicking off outside the railway station, the 23 minute video, which you can watch HERE the clip takes the pair to Priory Walk, Doncaster Minster, the Wool Market (which was unfortunately closed during their trip to Doncaster) as well as the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum at Lakeside.

YouTube stars Rob Kellas and Robbie Knox came to Doncaster with the question - is it good or rubbish?
YouTube stars Rob Kellas and Robbie Knox came to Doncaster with the question - is it good or rubbish?

There was time for a drink in the Masons Arms in the Market Place – and a bite to eat at Dope Burger in Cleveland Street – before rounding off the visit with a trip to Doncaster Racecourse.

Find out their verdict HERE

