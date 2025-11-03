Watch the video: Stunning drone footage of Doncaster fireworks display
The annual Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall bonfire and fireworks display took place at the Recreation Ground on Saturday night, with hundreds of people enjoying the display as well as fairground rides and hot food and drinks.
And among them was local photographer and drone enthusiast David Sánchez Marín who captured the display on camera from a unique angle.
He said: “I put the drone up for a quick flight to capture the fireworks from above and grabbed a few stills too while I was out.
“The sky looked incredible, but what really stood out was how our community came together to celebrate.
“Couldn’t be prouder to call this place home.”