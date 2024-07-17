Watch the video: Shock as naked cyclist spotted riding through Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The male rider was spotted wheeling and then riding their bike through Mexborough – with only a white hat and shoes on as they made their way along the track.
The clip has divided opinion, with some backing the naturist rider – with others suggesting he should be reported to police.
It's not an offence to be naked in public in England and Wales – but it does become an offence if it can be proved the person stripped off with the intention to upset and shock.
One said: “Realistically the police should be informed as it's indecent exposure.”
In response, another posted: “There is a guy that does this around York too. It may be the same chap. All perfectly legal, believe it or not!”
Another shared: “It's perfectly legal, he's doing nothing wrong whatsoever.”
Another posted: “It’s not illegal to be naked anywhere as first and foremost we are all born naked so that is our natural body/state.
“There are naked bike rides all over UK, skinny dip swims, a bloke who is naked everywhere he goes, work, shops, pubs everything
"The law says a naturist has the right to do whatever they want – its their body.”
Another said: “Perfectly legal. Police can do nothing. Just because people maybe offended does not make it illegal or wrong.”
“Least he got his boots on today,” joked another, while another posted: “Legend - always wanted to do this myself – respect.”
“We are all born that way and choose to wear clothes. He may like the fresh air on his bits, getting in touch with nature and all that,” shared another.
“OMG you see it all in Mexborough,” wrote another while another wrote: “There's nothing like getting in touch with nature.”
It is the latest in a series of naked incidents in Doncaster.
In 2023, a naked threesome were caught making a porn film near to a children’s playground in Doncaster while in 2016, a woman was pictured strolling naked through the city centre in broad daylight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.