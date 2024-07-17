Watch the video: Shock as naked cyclist spotted riding through Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This was the moment a carefree cyclist rode along a Doncaster countryside path – totally naked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The male rider was spotted wheeling and then riding their bike through Mexborough – with only a white hat and shoes on as they made their way along the track.

The clip has divided opinion, with some backing the naturist rider – with others suggesting he should be reported to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's not an offence to be naked in public in England and Wales – but it does become an offence if it can be proved the person stripped off with the intention to upset and shock.

The naked cyclist was spotted riding along a Doncaster countryside track.

One said: “Realistically the police should be informed as it's indecent exposure.”

In response, another posted: “There is a guy that does this around York too. It may be the same chap. All perfectly legal, believe it or not!”

Another shared: “It's perfectly legal, he's doing nothing wrong whatsoever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another posted: “It’s not illegal to be naked anywhere as first and foremost we are all born naked so that is our natural body/state.

“There are naked bike rides all over UK, skinny dip swims, a bloke who is naked everywhere he goes, work, shops, pubs everything

"The law says a naturist has the right to do whatever they want – its their body.”

Another said: “Perfectly legal. Police can do nothing. Just because people maybe offended does not make it illegal or wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Least he got his boots on today,” joked another, while another posted: “Legend - always wanted to do this myself – respect.”

“We are all born that way and choose to wear clothes. He may like the fresh air on his bits, getting in touch with nature and all that,” shared another.

“OMG you see it all in Mexborough,” wrote another while another wrote: “There's nothing like getting in touch with nature.”

It is the latest in a series of naked incidents in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in 2023, a woman was shocked when she spotted a man performing a sex act with a banana near a Doncaster supermarket.