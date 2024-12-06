Watch the video: Joy as first plane in two years lands at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

This is the moment the first plane in two years touched down at Doncaster Sheffield Airport this morning.

The 1977 Piper Panther PA31 Navajo, operated by aviation firm 2Excel landed with mayor Ros Jones among the civic dignataries welcoming the plane – the first since the Finningley base was closed by owners Peel in November 2022.

The arrival is the first step to City of Doncaster Council’s re-opening of the airport, with commerical flights scheduled to take off by Spring 2026.

Doncaster MPs Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme), Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) and Bassetlaw MP Jo White were all there to welcome the aircraft.

Earlier this year, the authority signed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel and Mayor Jones says an operator to run the airport has been identified but as yet has not been announced.

It is anticipated that a number of the company’s aircraft will return to the former airport over the coming weeks to be winter housed on site.

Mayor Jones shared a video of the aircraft being guided into a hangar and said: “This morning we are at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as we see the first 2Excel plane land back in Doncaster.

"This is yet another step forward in reopening our airport to passengers in Spring 2026.

“Further information will be shared shortly including photos and videos.”

Earlier this week, airline giant Jet2 said it would be seeking talks with DSA looking at the possibility of using the airport for flights.