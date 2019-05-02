Watch the start of the Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster today

Hundreds packed Doncaster’s Market Place as the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire got underway.

After a dramatic countdown on the public address system, next to the the corner of the Corn Exchange, the riders including multiple Tour de France champion Chris Froome set off through a giant blue inflatable starting gate for what was the first stage of the race.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 stage1 Doncaster to Selby. Doncaster start. Picture: Chris Etchells

Froome had earlier been welcomed onto a stage with loud cheers by fans as he and the other riders, including fellow British cycling icon Mark Cavendish, signed up for the race in a high profile ceremony.

The riders paraded around Doncaster town centre on their bikes at a slower place, and then rode out across St George’s Bridge, which was wet from an earlier cloudburst an hour before the race was due to start.

They carried on at a gentle pace, through Bentley, where familiar faces at the roadside included former Labour leader Ed Miliband and the injured former paratrooper Ben Parkinson, before the race proper got underway as the riders entered Toll Bar, heading out of Doncaster through Askern and Campsall, with the riders hitting 40mph.

Along the route, shops were decked out in the traditional Tour de Yorkshire colours of blue, with yellow bikes attached to buildings, walls and trees.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 stage1 Doncaster to Selby. Doncaster start. Picture: Chris Etchells

Pauline Middleton, who has run her shop, Pauline’s, on Bentley High Street for 60 years, fitted three bikes to the wall above her window.

She said: “It has been impossible to get yellow ribbon in Bentley – its all been used in Tour de Yorkshire decorations.”

Locals lined the streets, with a number of schools taking time out of lessons.

As the riders raced through Askern, some of the loudest cheers came from the youngsters from Moss Road School, assembled in front of St Peter’s Church.

Riders travelling through Askern, Doncaster, during the Tour de Yorkshire

They then headed out of Doncaster, towards the finish in Selby.

Jesper Asselman of the Netherlands won the final sprint after being part of a long-range breakaway to take the opening stage of the race.

The race finishes in Leeds on Sunday.