The stars were back in Doncaster today as the cameras rolled to shoot the next series of one of Britain’s best loved sitcoms.

Sir David Jason and Tim Healy were both back on Lister Avenue, Balby, with a film crew, as work progressed on the next series of Still Open All Hours.

Film crews in Balby shooting Still Open All Hours on Monday June 3, 2019

Fans gathered to watch the comedy icons going about their business in the South Yorkshire sunshine.

The road had been closed for the filming to go ahead at the hairdressers shop which is converted into Arkwright’s store for the series.

Fans watched as a scene was filmed around an old red mini towing an antique looking mangle on a trailer, carrying the words: “Your local press we come to you.”

The crew and cast have also been filming on location at various sites around Doncaster.