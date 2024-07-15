Watch: Shop local and support market, urges new Doncaster MP on flying tour of constituency
Sally Jameson, who won the Doncaster Central seat for Labour at the General Election, replacing Dame Rosie Winterton who stepped down after 27 years, has pledged her support for local traders after visiting the market as well as meeting with local traders and schools during a flying tour of her new constituency.
She said: “I met with some of the local traders and stocked up on fish and veg.
"It is really important to shop local wherever we can to support our market and keep it thriving so make sure you head down if you get the chance.”
Ms Jameson also visted the Corn Exchange, which is undergoing as £5 million redevelopment and is set to re-open later this year as well as Lakeside Primary School, Tickhill Library, Hexthorpe Flatts park and Armthorpe summer fair.
