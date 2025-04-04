Watch: Priest blesses new circus big top as it arrives in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a brand new circus big top was given a blessing by a Doncaster priest.

Planet Circus OMG is at Doncaster Racecourse until April 13 – and performers will be staging their hair-raising tricks and stunts in the newly purchased tent.

Doncaster marked its first appearance and Father Chris Wroot of Hatfield’s St Lawrence Church was called in to perform the duty.

Circus owner Pavel Pavlov said: “We purchased a new big top tent and wanted it blessed.

Father Chris Wroot with circus owner Pavel Pavlov.

He said: “When I watch my children and grandchildren on stage, I’m so incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

"I always see them as superstars and my dream has always been to design, create and purchase a big top tent to match their talents and I think I’ve nailed it.”

The stunt show spectacular packed with thrills and spills and jaw-dropping and death-defying moments arrived earlier this week and will be in the city until later this month.

The big top spectacular will see crowds wowed with monster truck Red Thunder, as well as series of death-defying motorcycle stunts as well as other hair-raising and nerve jangling moments for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The show will take place from April 3 to April 13.

Performance times are 2pm and 6pm weekdays, 1pm, 3.30pm and 6pm on Saturdays, 1pm and 3.30pm on Sunday 6 April and 2pm on Sunday 13 April.

The site will be cash only, organisers have announced.

For more details and tickets, please visit www.planetcircusomg.uk