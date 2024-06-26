Watch: Pop star H from Steps sends video message of support for Doncaster Pride

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:37 BST
Pop favourite H has given his backing to this year’s Doncaster Pride.

The Steps singer, whose real name is Ian Watkins, sent a video message of support to organisers of the LGBTQ+ spectacular which will take place on Town Fields in August.

Sharing the clip, bosses said: “Look who’s just dropped in with a fabulous UK Pride Doncaster message!”

In the clip, the singer, best known for a string of pop classics including 5,6,7,8 and Tragedy, told fans: “Hey there, It’s H, best of luck to everybody at Doncaster Pride, lots of love from me, byeeee!”

H from Steps has given his backing to Doncaster Pride.

Doncaster has been selected as UK Pride host city for 2024 and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a host of entertainment including live music, drag acts, food and drink and much more for the event which will take place on August 10.

Full details are available at the Doncaster Pride website HERE

