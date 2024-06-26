Watch: Pop star H from Steps sends video message of support for Doncaster Pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pop favourite H has given his backing to this year’s Doncaster Pride.

The Steps singer, whose real name is Ian Watkins, sent a video message of support to organisers of the LGBTQ+ spectacular which will take place on Town Fields in August.

Sharing the clip, bosses said: “Look who’s just dropped in with a fabulous UK Pride Doncaster message!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the clip, the singer, best known for a string of pop classics including 5,6,7,8 and Tragedy, told fans: “Hey there, It’s H, best of luck to everybody at Doncaster Pride, lots of love from me, byeeee!”

H from Steps has given his backing to Doncaster Pride.

Doncaster has been selected as UK Pride host city for 2024 and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a host of entertainment including live music, drag acts, food and drink and much more for the event which will take place on August 10.