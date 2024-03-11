Watch: Heart transplant patient's emotional story inspires Doncaster Rovers fans as she leads out teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clare Bailey, a familiar face to supporters for her role on the club’s main reception as well as making appearances as mascot Donny Dog during matchdays, was guest of honour at Saturday’s match at the Eco Power Stadium, which saw Rovers’ chalk up an impressive 2-0 victory over high-flying Crewe Alexandra.

And a moving video showing Clare’s journey was played to supporters as she continues her battle back to full fitness.

She underwent a marathon heart transplant operation after suffering a cardiac arrest as she waited in hospital for an X-ray.

Said Clare: “In July last year, I was getting a bit out of breath when I was doing things, which I thought was pretty abnormal for me.

"I spoke to my mum and she said I should go and see the doctors, which I did. I went to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for an X-ray and ended up having a cardiac arrest and it turns out I needed to get a new heart."

As she recovers, Clare has been using the club’s gym as well as linking up with Fit Rovers, a club project that helps keep supporters in shape.

Lauren Cuttell, the club’s health and well being manager, said: “Clare has been an employee for the club for quite a number of years and quite regularly attended Fit Rovers, more or less every week and to hear what happened to her was quite a shock to everyone really.”

"She has still got a long way to go, but who do you know four or months post heart transplant who is doing what she is doing now?”

Clare, who has a son James, has been doing workouts and exercises at the stadium’s gym as she continues her rehabilitation.

She said: “I needed to get that confidence again and I’ve got all the staff there that can help me.

"I’m looking forward to getting back into my routine and getting back to Fit Rovers again, I’m in a good place.”

Clare’s health battle came just months after the shock death of her beloved husband Richard, also a long-standing Doncaster Rovers employee, at the age of 54 on March 31, 2022.

Richard, who held a number of roles at the club during a lengthy career, was mourned by supporters, former players, managers and ex-club chairman John Ryan after his death was announced, with the club carrying out a a number of tributes in his memory.

Added Lauren: “She is the definition of an inspirational women. She is amazing. She’s kind, caring and always puts herself out. To see what she is doing is amazing and we love her to bits.”