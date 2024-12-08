Watch: Doncaster MP recreates iconic Love Actually scene to promote Christmas contest

This is the moment a Doncaster MP recreated the iconic doorstep scene from hit movie Love Actually – to promote a Christmas concert.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher, who has previously made a series of fun TikTok videos with his family, parodied the scene from the 2003 movie where actor Andrew Lincoln’s character Mark turns up on the doorstep of Juliet (Keira Knightley) on Christmas Eve and attempts to woo her through a series of cue cards.

The MP spoofed the movie for a contest urging constituents to send him pictures of their Christmas displays.

He said: “Whether you’re a school, local business, or have a home that really shows off your Christmas spirit, this is your chance to shine!”

To enter, simply take a photo of your display and email it to [email protected]

Make sure to include your full name, address, and postcode, and use the subject line: Christmas Competition Entry.

Favourite displays will be showcased on Christmas Day.