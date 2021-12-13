WATCH: Doncaster holidaymaker captures record-breaking volcano eruption on camera

The eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has been going on for nearly 90 days – and shows no sign of letting up after becoming La Palma’s longest eruption on record yesterday.

And Doncaster man Terry Hill braved lava flows and clouds of ash to capture the dramatic scenes at the Cumbre Vieja volcano during a recent trip to the holiday isles.

Terry, better known as infamous England football fan Donny Knight, travelled from Tenerife to La Palma and stopped in a villa at the foot of the volcano to grab footage of molten lava flowing down hillsides and clouds of thick, grey ash spewing into the air.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Hill captured the volcanic eruption on camera.

The eruption has surged and ebbed since it first began spewing lava on September 19.

It has since destroyed almost 3,000 local buildings and forced several thousand people to abandon their homes.

Mariano Hernández, the island’s senior government official, described the volcano as “stable” in recent days.

“The fact is that all the key indicators have been low. But the scientists won’t say exactly when it might come to an end.”

Despite the damage, no injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption. Much of the area covered by rivers of lava, which are dumping molten rock into the sea, is farmland.

Terry became a cult hero in Doncaster at the last World Cup in 2018 when he was filmed dancing on top of a bus shelter in a full knight costume.