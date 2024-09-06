Watch: Cheering crowds line streets as Tour of Britain passes through Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Sep 2024, 09:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This is the moment riders in the prestigious Tour of Britain cycle race were given a rapturous welcome by cheering and flag-waving crowds as they whizzed through the streets of Doncaster.

Cycling fan Pete Sykes, who used the borough’s new cycle lanes to reach his vantage point in Wadworth, captured the moment scores of riders raced through the village, with many spectators waving Yorkshire and Union flags as the third stage of the cycle race also passed through Tickhill and Conisbrough.

Competitors faced some challenging conditions, with gusty winds, rain and greay road surfaces making the 166km stage between Sheffield and Barnsley a tough test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The biggest crowds gathered in Tickhill for a sprint section and plenty of schools along the route allowed pupils out of classrooms to cheer on the race – and as the riders approached Tickhill, one fan had sprayed the message “ay up duck” on the road as the peloton passed.

Related topics:DoncasterTickhillYorkshireConisbroughBarnsleySheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice