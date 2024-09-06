Watch: Cheering crowds line streets as Tour of Britain passes through Doncaster
Cycling fan Pete Sykes, who used the borough’s new cycle lanes to reach his vantage point in Wadworth, captured the moment scores of riders raced through the village, with many spectators waving Yorkshire and Union flags as the third stage of the cycle race also passed through Tickhill and Conisbrough.
Competitors faced some challenging conditions, with gusty winds, rain and greay road surfaces making the 166km stage between Sheffield and Barnsley a tough test.
The biggest crowds gathered in Tickhill for a sprint section and plenty of schools along the route allowed pupils out of classrooms to cheer on the race – and as the riders approached Tickhill, one fan had sprayed the message “ay up duck” on the road as the peloton passed.
