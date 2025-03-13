Watch: Artist turns bag of bananas left at Doncaster bar into amazing painting

Bosses at a Doncaster bar got more than they bargained for when a customer left behind a bag of bananas – with a talented artist turning a photo of the forgotten fruit into a stunning painting.

Paul and Laura Local, who run The Local in Branton, put out an appeal on Facebook before Christmas hoping to find the owner of a bag of bananas left in the bar by accident.

Sharing a picture of the fruit inside a white plastic bag, the pair wrote: “Winner of the most unusual lost/left property in six years goes to....BANANAS!!

“There'll be an amnesty for today if you want to boomerang back for them....after that I'm making a delicious bannoffee pie!”

Artist Jonathan Butler turned a photo of lost bananas into an artwork.

Local artist Jonathan Butler spotted the appeal – and was inspired to turn the photo into a painting.

And the couple were stunned when he got in touch offering up the 60cm x 60cm artwork which now takes pride of place on the bar’s wall.

Said Laura: “I thought it was a wind up at first.

“Someone left a bag of bananas in the bar and then a very talented local fella called Jonathan decided it was a great photo and painted it in oils.

The original photo that inspired Jonathan.

"It's amazing and a perfect replica of the photo.”

The picture now takes centre stage in the bar in Ava Court, which describes itself as family run, independent craft beer bar and bottle shop with Mexican food, gin, wine and cocktails as well as live music, quizzes, curry nights and craft workshops.

