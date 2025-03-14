Warning issued over man knocking on doors in Doncaster asking for baby milk

Concerned residents in a Doncaster suburb have warned people to be on their guard against a man knocking on doors asking for cash to buy baby milk.

People living in the Wheatley area have been targeted by the man in recent days, begging householders for cash on their doorsteps.

Alerting people to the man, a post in the Wheatley/ Wheatley Hills and Clay lane Community Group Facebook page said:

"Keep doors locked, check on your neighbours.

A warning has been issued about a man knocking on doors asking for baby milk and cash.

"He is likely to target vulnerable people.

"He has been in our area today – please phone the police if you feel threatened.”

“He’s in the area asking for baby milk.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact UK indepedent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information without having to leave your details.