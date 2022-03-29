Warehouse space sought to house aid donations for Ukraine in Doncaster

Kamila Hajduk and her friends have been working with the Polish community in Doncaster to collect items to help refugees fleeing the war torn country and to help those still living in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

But they are now calling on local businesses premises with warehouse space available to store donations before they are shipped out.

She said: “Me and my friend have been volunteering with the Polish community in Doncaster with support for Ukraine.

Storage space is being sought to help house donations for Ukraine.

“We would like to still help and we have had a lot of messahes form people that would like to donate things.

"We are more than happy to do that but the biggest problem is space.

"We looking for a storage space in Doncaster where we can work to pack and build up pallets.”

"We need something like a warehouse or open space so we can work more effectively."