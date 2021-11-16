War hero graves charity volunteers remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com Victoria Cross Trust at The Oultet Doncaster Remembrance Day 2021

Victoria Cross Trust events co-ordinator Paul Grimley said: “It all went very well. The people in Lakeside – all the customers- respected the silence and stood still .

We managed to play the Last post and hold the two minutes silence.

"We finished that with the British Legion Act of Dedication and then I thanked everybody for joining in and respecting the moment.

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com Victoria Cross Trust at The Oultet Doncaster Remembrance Day 2021 Paul Grimley of the Victoria Cross Trust leads the salute to The Remembrance Day, Paul a former Cpl in The RAF Regiment

"All the volunteers who work for The Victoria Cross trust were very moved by it and it just shows that remembrance isn’t dead. In all it was a very short and very nice little ceremony and there was respect shown.”

The Trust works to ensure that the family graves of Victoria Cross recipients across the UK are maintained and remembered for generations to come.

Its charity Shop, in the unit next to Baytree Interiors, hopes to raise much needed funds by selling many different items from clothing to clocks, mugs, flasks, and its own range of poppy jewellery and other Remembrance related items.

Paul said the shop was packed with people showing their support on Remembrance Sunday.

He said; “They very quickly filled the shop- we had a mad hour of people coming in our shop to support us. We are very grateful for the support we have had, especially from the Lakeside management.”

The VC Trust exists primarily to clean the graves of Victoria Cross recipients who are not in Commonwealth war graves.

There are around 700 VC graves around Britain.

Mr Grimley said: “Their graves go unattended and fall into disrepair so we go and put them straight and tidy them up, clean them and refurbish them.

“We make it back into the fitting memorial for a brave man that it should be.

“There are seven VCs in the Doncaster area – six from World War One and one from the Second World War.

“We have got the graves cleaned and sorted out and we keep on top of them.”

"On Thursday we cleaned the grave of George Wyatt VC in Cadeby. On Armistice Day it was done ready to be re-dedicated and our chief trustee Keith Bromley went up there. Keith is an ex police officer and George was a former policeman.”

The Trust is looking for volunteers.

"The trust only has one paid member of staff and it It can cost up to £800 to clean a grave,” added Paul.

“Part of our remit is to educate and inform so we go out to schools, we go out to clubs, do after dinner talks. We are quite happy to go out and talk about the Victoria Cross and what it stands for.