Do you want to be a journalist?

Take your first steps into an exciting career with JPIMedia’s journalism apprenticeship scheme.

You’ll earn while you learn, writing for our newspapers and websites across the North, including The Sheffield Star, Yorkshire Evening Post, Lancashire Post and Sunderland Echo - and beyond - and studying for a professional National Council for the Training of Journalists qualification.

It’s not for the faint-hearted and over the 18 month apprenticeship you will face many challenges - but the rewards, opportunities and career satisfaction are great too.

We’re looking for bright, enthusiastic, energetic, adaptable, flexible, creative and hard-working digitally-savvy 18-24 year-olds.

You’ll need to be a people-person who wants to tell stories that will engage our readers in print and online but you’ll also be keen to take advantage of the opportunities that technology gives to tell those stories in new ways.

It goes without saying that you will be interested in the world around you and have a high standard of written English as well as excellent verbal communication skills.

You could be a school-leaver - a minimum of 5 GCSE A-Cs including English and Maths and two A levels are required - already in work and seeking a new challenge or a graduate (though without NCTJ qualifications).

Interested?

Send your CV, a covering letter and 400 words on why you would be the ideal JPIMedia apprentice to editorialapprentices@jpimedia.co.uk

Closing Date: Friday,May 24 2019

If successful you will be invited to an assessment day which will include an interview and aptitude tests.