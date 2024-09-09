WalkSafe: App to help protect women and girls against violence launched in Doncaster

A phone app that helps protect women and girls against violence has been launched in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WalkSafe+ combines journey-sharing features and a national Safe Space map enabling users to find help in real-time while on their commute home.

Doncaster councillor Gemma Cobby, who represents the Town Ward on City of Doncaster Council was at the launch and said: “The app provides individuals with the opportunity to report any unwanted harassment and also allows you to add personal contacts to let them know if you’re in an uncomfortable situation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The app allows venues to sign up to show users where they can access safe spaces if they need them.

The app aims to keep women and girls safe on the streets of Doncaster.

The map plots safety-trained venues across the UK in partnership with local authorities and businesses that offer safety facilities such as phone charging stations and free period products.

WalkSafe+ also has a suite of tracking and non-tracking features available, which enables trusted friends to follow your live journey should you need it.

With WalkSafe+ you can:

See safe space settings across the country that have been trained in Ask for Angela, Best Bar None, or Active Bystander (to name a few) so you can enjoy a safer experience out with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Share local community concerns with the WalkSafe+ map to alert other users of issues such as poor lighting, large crowds, or restricted road access.

Find live nighttime support within your local community such as street marshalls/ pastors/angels on the WalkSafe+ map.

Build your trusted circle of Friends, who can view your location or ETA when you choose to share it and share their own journeys. Functionality includes automatic notifications of a user’s last known location.

Activate the SOS button, alerting all of your trusted friends of your live location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ask for Angela is another safety initiative to help women and girls.

In premises that operate Ask for Angela, you can discreetly ask for help from a member of staff if this happens.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are urging the communities of South Yorkshire to take a stand against violence against women and girls.

“On behalf of women everywhere, we’re saying no more. This is our rallying cry to everyone across the UK to stand with us as allies and create spaces where women feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve told people what behaviours women are done with experiencing. Now we’ve got your attention, we are asking you to do more. You may not realise you are a bystander to acts of microaggressions, so we are asking you to use your common sense and keep your eyes peeled.

“We all want to help in some way or another, but it can be hard to know how. We are asking you to do more when you spot something out of line. Intimidation, humiliation and violence against women and girls is wrong. It must stop. Full stop.

“With your help and allyship we can do more in fighting sexual harassment and abuse and help stop violence against women and girls.”

Find out more: www.nomore-standwithus.com

To download the app, please search for ‘Walk Safe+’ on the app or play store.

If you are a venue or a community setting in either the daytime or nighttime economy and would like to be one of the safe spaces in Doncaster, please contact Coun Cobby.