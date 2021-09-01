Walks to tackle social isolation have been launched in hopes they will reduce loneliness

Club Doncaster Foundation have launched a weekly ‘walk and talk’ session that will help combat feelings of social isolation and loneliness across Doncaster.

The pandemic has increased the number of people who consider themselves to be lonely.

Each Tuesday, a group of walkers will depart from the Keepmoat Stadium at midday to enjoy a stroll around the stadium and lakeside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walks will take place every Tuesday.

The walk is an opportunity for people to enjoy some moderate exercise, chat to other group members in a social environment and enjoy the views around the lake.

Scott Beresford, who helps lead the social isolation projects at Club Doncaster Foundation, said: “We are delighted to finally be able to welcome people to the Keepmoat Stadium for our walk and talk lakeside sessions.

“We’ll start at the stadium and walk toward the lakeside - there’s no pressure on how far people need to walk, it’s just whatever feels comfortable.

“Hopefully it’ll get people out and help get them talking, something especially important during the current climate where people have perhaps been more isolated with less social contact.

“It’s free of charge and open to absolutely everyone.

“If you know someone who might benefit from the walks, we’d like to encourage you to get in touch.”

The walks take place every Tuesday at the Keepmoat Stadium from 12pm to 1pm, meeting outside Foundation Fitness.

If you want to get involved email [email protected]