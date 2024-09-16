Walk to be held across Doncaster to mark World Mental Health Day

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
A ‘walk of wellness’ across Doncaster is to be held to mark World Mental Health Day.

The event, organised by the Intake-based People Focused Group takes place on October 10.

Director Andrea Butcher said: “Every year, we hold a Walk for Wellness raising awareness for people who experience poor mental health and this is our 10 year anniversary.

"We call in to our NHS and local authority partners as well as other partners.

A noisy and colourful walk to support mental health is being held in Doncaster.
A noisy and colourful walk to support mental health is being held in Doncaster.

“The walk is bright, loud and colourful and we have upwards of 50 plus people made up from people with lived experience - including partners who work in these organisations, which is especially poignant as the theme this year is prioritising mental health in the workplace.

The walk sets off from the Well Bean cafe at 9.30am and then visits New Beginnings (10.40am), the Civic Offices (noon), Doncaster ICB (1pm), the Eco Power Stadium (2pm) The Haven in Imperial Crescent at 3pm and the PFG Wellness Centre at 4pm.

