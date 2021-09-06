Vulnerable children and families in Doncaster will be better supported through a new data sharing project

Vulnerable children and families will receive earlier and better support from local services thanks to the Data Accelerator fund.

Doncaster will split £810,000 with Wakefield and it will go towards improving links between councils, NHS, trusts and the police.

Eddie Hughes MP, Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing, said: “By local services sharing data, expertise and knowledge can build a more complete picture of what is going on in a family’s life and use this to put in place tailored, wraparound support at an early stage.

The funding will help vulnerable children.

“This fund will give local areas the tools to identify and support vulnerable children and families as early as possible and help them to live more positive, fulfilling lives.”

The new fund will help information to be shared across schools, health, housing, police and social care.

Frontline workers will be able to get a full picture of an individual family's needs and the often interconnected challenges they face - such as mental health issues, employment and substance misuse.

Funding for the data projects will run up until 2021 and is divided over two years.

The areas in England that have been allocated funding are: Nottingham, Leicestershire, Avon and Somerset, Reading, Portsmouth, Woking and West Berkshire, Sunderland, Leeds and Bradford, Doncaster and Wakefield, London, East Sussex, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk.

The Data Accelerator Fund is part of the Government’s wider approach to supporting vulnerable people and is alongside the £165 million latest phase of the Supporting Families Programme.