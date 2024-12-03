Vulcan XH558 secures long-term home at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster’s iconic Vulcan bomber is to be given a long-term home in the city, bosses have announced.

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) has received confirmation of its long-term future at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, following ongoing discussions with City of Doncaster Council.

The iconic Vulcan XH558 aircraft has been based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport since 2011.

After its previous lease with Peel Holdings expired in June 2023, the charity were looking for a new home when news of the airport’s imminent closure emerged.

Conversations with the council have continued to take place and as the authority prepares to announce its new operator, the charity has had its longer-term future at the airport confirmed in principle by the council.

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST said: "We are thrilled to announce that following ongoing conversations with the City of Doncaster Council and the team behind the bid to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we have recently had our longer-term future at the airport confirmed.

"This is fantastic news for the charity and its supporters as we feel that XH558 is in the right location, due to her history and links with the airport, the former RAF Finningley.

"We hope that this will help with our mission to able to tell the story of XH558 and to continue and expand our ongoing education programme inspiring youngsters to follow exciting future careers.

“While there are still details to work out, we have the support of City of Doncaster Council to stay at the airport in Doncaster, and that means a great deal to us all.

Christian Foster, Programme Director for South Yorkshire Airport City, the name of the programme dedicated to reopening the airport, said: "We are looking forward to working with the VTST to put a lease in place that gives them some long-term security.

"Vulcan XH558 made Doncaster Sheffield Airport its home back in 2011 and has welcomed thousands of visitors to Doncaster.

"People flocked to the site to see her fly and when she was located in a hangar, thousands came to find out more about this extraordinary piece of aviation history.

"The team behind the charity have ambitious plans to create the Vulcan Experience, we now hope this comes to fruition. What is important for now is that her welcome in Doncaster is extended and supporters are once again given the opportunity to see this feat of engineering up close."

For further information about the Vulcan to the Sky Trust visit www.vulcantothesky.org

The aircraft was the last remaining airworthy example of the 134 Avro Vulcan jet-powered delta winged strategic nuclear bomber aircraft operated by the Royal Air Force during the Cold War.

It was the last Vulcan in military service, and the last to fly at all after 1986. It last flew on 28 October 2015.

Vulcan XH558 first flew in 1960. After withdrawal in 1984 it continued with the RAF's Vulcan Display Flight, performing until 1992.

It was restored to airworthy condition by the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, who returned it to flight on 18 October 2007.