Vulcan bosses in "ongoing talks" over visitor centre at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The owners and operators of Doncaster’s historic Vulcan bomber say they are in “ongoing talks” over a visitor centre at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as a final decision on funding for the re-opening of DSA is due to be announced in the coming days.

Since the Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, and the City of Doncaster Council announced they were negotiating a lease for the site, the Vulcan To The Sky Trust has been in what it has described as “positive discussions” with CDC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “The discussions led to the confirmation of XH558’s long-term future being secured at the airport.

Plans are in the pipeline for a visitor centre for Vulcan XH558.

“We are in ongoing talks about a plot of land that has been identified for the proposed Vulcan Experience visitor attraction and we hope that these discussions will lead to lease negotiations in the coming months.

"We still need some pieces of the jigsaw to make the move, but are confident in the plans we have in place:

“We have a fully costed business plan, which has been stress-tested in the event of another covid-like pandemic and on a medium forecast will bring 50,000 visitors a year to the Vulcan Experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have building plans which have previously received planning approval, and while we will need to reapply for the new location, we expect that approval will be a formality.

“The Vulcan Experience previously received £400k of grant-funding from Sheffield City Region for fit-out of the building, so we know the details of our plans stack up.

“We have a plot of land identified for the build.

“We have the support of the City of Doncaster Council and FlyDoncaster (the 100% council owned company that will manage the airport opening alongside aviation specialists Munich Airport International), so we expect to get a lease that is investable.

“We remain confident that we will build a home for Vulcan XH558.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A home that not only puts a much-deserved roof over a remarkable aircraft, but a home where we will tell the story of the RAF, its people and the Cold War based around the V-Force and the famous Avro Vulcan XH558.

"The Vulcan Experience will also be a place where we will further develop and expand our education programme, which will inspire future generations to help maintain the United Kingdom’s historic role at the forefront of innovation in aviation.

“To achieve building the Vulcan Experience we will need investment, but fully believe that what we have to offer is an attractive investable opportunity.”

The iconic Vulcan XH558 aircraft has been based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport since 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aircraft was the last remaining airworthy example of the 134 Avro Vulcan jet-powered delta winged strategic nuclear bomber aircraft operated by the Royal Air Force during the Cold War.

It was the last Vulcan in military service, and the last to fly at all after 1986. It last flew on 28 October 2015.

Vulcan XH558 first flew in 1960. After withdrawal in 1984 it continued with the RAF's Vulcan Display Flight, performing until 1992.

It was restored to airworthy condition by the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, who returned it to flight on 18 October 2007.