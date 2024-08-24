Vote now: Four heroes bid to become “St Leger Superstars” ahead of this year’s Doncaster festival.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival just around the corner, Doncaster Racecourse has announced the four finalists that will go head-to-head in a bid to become a ‘St Leger Superstar’ and receive VIP treatment as Guests of Honour at Betfred Doncaster Cup Day on Friday 13th September.

The finalists have all been nominated by family members, friends and work colleagues as part of a search to find the unsung heroes with the community that deserve recognition and to be honored as part of this year’s historic Betfred St Leger Festival.

The public have been urged to vote for their most deserving winner and help decide who will be crowned this year’s ‘St Leger Superstar’. More information on each finalist and the reasons why they have been nominated can be found here, where voting will also take place: www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/competition/vote-for-me

The search for ‘St Leger Superstars’ was launched by former Team GB bronze medal winner and Doncaster local, Sarah Stevenson MBE, who played a pivotal role in selecting this year’s finalists alongside the Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, and Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, Rachel Harwood.

The campaign was met with a great response with heartwarming nominations flooding in, showcasing the best of Britain’s hidden superstars that always go the extra mile to help those around them. But four nominations stood taller than the rest:

· Dale Roberts

· Anya Learoyd

· Mandy Burns

· Michael Bateman

The lucky winners will be selected from the shortlisted finalists, who will all have an experience to remember as prestigious Guests of Honour on Friday 13th September, absorbing the exhilarating racing on Betfred Doncaster Cup Day from the comfort of a private hospitality suite.

This means they’ll enjoy a drinks reception and three-course meal, as well as having access to the Parade Ring before, during and after a race where they will be interviewed by a Doncaster Racecourse representative to discuss their achievements.

Sarah Stevenson MBE said: “It’s been fantastic to see such a positive response from the competition with so many heartwarming nominations. It was difficult to whittle it down to just four finalists as each and every nomination is a superstar in their own right.

“Doncaster is a really special place, and it fills me with a huge sense of pride to come from such a tightly knit community, where we have so many unsung heroes. I whole heartedly urge everyone to take a moment to read about our finalists and vote for your favourite!”

It’s now time for the public to decide, with the winners to be crowned on Monday 2nd September. Voting closes on Sunday 1st September so don’t miss your opportunity to acknowledge those within the community. Vote here now: www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/competition/vote-for-me