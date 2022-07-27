Volunteers team up to give historic Doncaster boxing club massive makeover

The Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club in Hexthorpe was transformed by a team from Countryside, which is building homes at the nearby Pullman Green development.
The company has a long-standing relationship with the club, which has produced a long line of successful boxers since it first opened in 1931.
Five staff members recently spent a day with the boxing club to paint all the walls and pipes in the main gym space.
Chris Penn, managing director for Yorkshire at Countryside, said: “It is great to see our employees taking time to volunteer to foster and give back to the communities.
“We encourage each other to make use of our charity days to volunteer as we believe in building communities, not just houses.
“There is no doubt that the work of our volunteers will have a huge impact to the local boxing club.”