Volunteers sought to help keep overgrown Doncaster path looking tidy

Volunteers are being sought to help clear an overgrown Doncaster footpath – and help keep it looking tidy.

Community champion Ricky Butler has begun working on clearing the path in Broc-O-Bank, Norton near to his home.

He said: “I am trying to clean up the ginnel adjacent to my home – it seems everyone uses it as a dumping ground.

"But it is actually a public footpath and I think it must be 200 metres long.

"I would like to put out a plea for any residents in the Norton area that if they could spare a couple of hours of their time to help clear up the rest of the rubbish it would be great."

“I actually never thought how much of a gigantic task it was going to be.”

Anyone who can help to remove the rubbish, or who can help keep the footpath clean can contact Ricky on 07737 348850.