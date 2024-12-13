Volunteers sought to help keep overgrown Doncaster path looking tidy
Community champion Ricky Butler has begun working on clearing the path in Broc-O-Bank, Norton near to his home.
He said: “I am trying to clean up the ginnel adjacent to my home – it seems everyone uses it as a dumping ground.
"But it is actually a public footpath and I think it must be 200 metres long.
"I would like to put out a plea for any residents in the Norton area that if they could spare a couple of hours of their time to help clear up the rest of the rubbish it would be great."
“I actually never thought how much of a gigantic task it was going to be.”
Anyone who can help to remove the rubbish, or who can help keep the footpath clean can contact Ricky on 07737 348850.
