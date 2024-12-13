Volunteers sought for food poverty and loneliness charity in Doncaster

Volunteers are needed to help turn food surplus into delicious dishes for those in need, at a charity meal helping tackle food poverty, loneliness and food waste in Doncaster.

Community dining charity FoodCycle is appealing for more volunteers to help cook and serve free meals for local people, served at 6.30pm every Tuesday evening at the Doncaster Baptist Church on Chequer Road.

Volunteers get to be part of the ‘FoodCycle magic’ – transforming surplus food that would otherwise go to landfill into nutritious three course meals, in a Ready, Steady, Cook style challenge using whatever food is available each week.

Everyone is welcome to turn up to eat for free, with regular guests including low-income families, older people, refugees, people who live alone, may be homeless, or simply want to enjoy a nutritious meal and company in the heart of their community.

Launched this summer, the Doncaster project is among nine FoodCycle community dining projects in the Yorkshire and Humber area.

Across the region volunteers have so far served 12,000 community meals in 2024, saving more than 25 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill, thanks to volunteers in Doncaster, Leeds, Bradford, Hull, Huddersfield and Sheffield.

Volunteering roles include cooking, hosting and pot washing, or helping run the project.

No previous experience is needed and there’s no minimum commitment. You simply need to be available from 5.15pm on any week you volunteer at Doncaster - just sign up in advance via the FoodCycle website and relevant training will be provided.

Drivers or cyclists are also needed to help collect surplus food, for which you need your own transport. All the meals created are vegetarian, with dishes such as soups and salads, pasta bakes, curries, stews, pastries and fruit crumble often on the menu.

FoodCycle Yorkshire and The Humber Regional Manager Sophie Aoun said:“FoodCycle’s free community meals make a big difference to those who come along to eat with us in Doncaster, especially as the high cost of living impacts everything from fuel to food.

"For many of our guests these meals offer essential support, particularly those who live alone or struggle to cook for themselves.

"Each meal provides a safe, welcoming space where anyone can come along to enjoy good food and friendly conversation at no cost.

"Our service relies on the kindness of volunteers, so we’re encouraging local people to get involved – even if you can offer just a few hours a month, we’d love to hear from you.”

FoodCycle runs more than 100 community meals in England and Wales, offering good food and company to guests from all backgrounds.

So far in 2024, FoodCycle has served over 150,000 free meals to people nationally and saved almost 300 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill. The charity is currently celebrating its 15th birthday.

Whether you’re a food waste warrior, a keen cook or washer-upper, a tea-making machine, or just enjoy a friendly chat while sharing a delicious meal, volunteering with FoodCycle is a fun way to help your community, and the environment too.

FoodCycle Doncaster volunteer Cate says: “I’ve found it really fun.

"The way the food arrives and we have to work out what to make, I find that really intriguing, really exciting.

"It’s a bit like Ready, Steady, Cook on a bigger scale.

"It’s good to know you’ve made something that people have found good, nutritious and tasty. It’s good to know you are hopefully impacting on food waste.

"For some people it might be the only hot meal they’ve had in a week. It’s good to give back. It’s a great way of helping you feel part of your community.”

Why do communities need projects like FoodCycle?

By bringing people together, FoodCycle not only tackles hunger, loneliness and food waste, but it’s also improving mental wellbeing and strengthening community spirit.

FoodCycle carried out a survey with 1,448 guests in December 2023, which revealed that almost half (44%) eat most meals alone and 72% had felt lonely.

The survey underpins the need for services which tackle the UK’s loneliness pandemic by forging positive connection in local communities.

The results suggest that FoodCycle’s community meals model works to support people’s wellbeing – with 92% of the guests surveyed leaving weekly meals feeling happier, 88% feeling more part of their community and 84% feeling less lonely.

FoodCycle Doncaster runs at 6.30pm every Tuesday at Doncaster Baptist Church on Chequer Rd, DN1 2AL.

Sign up to volunteer here: https://foodcycle.org.uk/location/foodcycle-doncaster-central/

You can also donate to support FoodCycle here: https://foodcycle.org.uk/donate/