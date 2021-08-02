Volunteers share why they think you should help patients at a Doncaster hospice

The Doncaster hospice is in need of volunteers to help out now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:40 am

St John’s Hospice in Balby is on the look out for volunteers – especially drivers who can take patients to medical appointments as they are currently lacking.

Many of their former drivers did not return after Covid-19.

They are also looking for receptionists.

Pictured is John and Joe, our hospice volunteers.

John Copley, from Fishlake has been a volunteer driver at the hospice for eight years.

He said: “I live on my own and volunteering to me means I have something to get up for and it makes a big difference to me and others.

“I also meet a lot of really nice people.

“The hospice is a really great place to volunteer.

“It’s a happy atmosphere.”

Joe Threadgold from Sykehouse has volunteered for seven years.

She said: “I find it very satisfying helping others.

“We also enjoy ourselves and have banter with the staff.”

Elizabeth Taylor from Wheatley has volunteered for an amazing 50 years.

She said: “Volunteering means friendship and knowing you’re helping people.”

Helen Richards, also from Wheatley, said: “I have been a volunteer for five years on the reception and I love it.

“My husband was a patient here and he was well treated and cared for.

“I thought it would be a nice place to come and volunteer.

“I am still working but in my spare time I like to volunteer and I find it very rewarding.”

Lindsay Richards, manager of volunteers at St John’s Hospice, said: “Our volunteers are vital.

“They support patients by taking them refreshments, have a chat with them, help with arts and crafts, and serve lunches.

“We also need drivers, as a number of our drivers decided not to return after Covid-19.

“”If anyone out there wants to volunteer we’d love to hear from them.

“Helping others and volunteering has been shown to have a positive impact on the lives of volunteers, helping them to gain new skills and boost self esteem.

“We really value our volunteers - they’re fabulous.

“Why not come and join them?”

If you’re interested you can call 01302 796662 or email [email protected]

