Volunteers share why they think you should help patients at a Doncaster hospice
The Doncaster hospice is in need of volunteers to help out now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
St John’s Hospice in Balby is on the look out for volunteers – especially drivers who can take patients to medical appointments as they are currently lacking.
Many of their former drivers did not return after Covid-19.
They are also looking for receptionists.
John Copley, from Fishlake has been a volunteer driver at the hospice for eight years.
He said: “I live on my own and volunteering to me means I have something to get up for and it makes a big difference to me and others.
“I also meet a lot of really nice people.
“The hospice is a really great place to volunteer.
“It’s a happy atmosphere.”
Joe Threadgold from Sykehouse has volunteered for seven years.
She said: “I find it very satisfying helping others.
“We also enjoy ourselves and have banter with the staff.”
Elizabeth Taylor from Wheatley has volunteered for an amazing 50 years.
She said: “Volunteering means friendship and knowing you’re helping people.”
Helen Richards, also from Wheatley, said: “I have been a volunteer for five years on the reception and I love it.
“My husband was a patient here and he was well treated and cared for.
“I thought it would be a nice place to come and volunteer.
“I am still working but in my spare time I like to volunteer and I find it very rewarding.”
Lindsay Richards, manager of volunteers at St John’s Hospice, said: “Our volunteers are vital.
“They support patients by taking them refreshments, have a chat with them, help with arts and crafts, and serve lunches.
“We also need drivers, as a number of our drivers decided not to return after Covid-19.
“”If anyone out there wants to volunteer we’d love to hear from them.
“Helping others and volunteering has been shown to have a positive impact on the lives of volunteers, helping them to gain new skills and boost self esteem.
“We really value our volunteers - they’re fabulous.
“Why not come and join them?”
If you’re interested you can call 01302 796662 or email [email protected]