Volunteers share why they think you should help patients at a Doncaster hospice

St John’s Hospice in Balby is on the look out for volunteers – especially drivers who can take patients to medical appointments as they are currently lacking.

Many of their former drivers did not return after Covid-19.

They are also looking for receptionists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is John and Joe, our hospice volunteers.

John Copley, from Fishlake has been a volunteer driver at the hospice for eight years.

He said: “I live on my own and volunteering to me means I have something to get up for and it makes a big difference to me and others.

“I also meet a lot of really nice people.

“The hospice is a really great place to volunteer.

“It’s a happy atmosphere.”

Joe Threadgold from Sykehouse has volunteered for seven years.

She said: “I find it very satisfying helping others.

“We also enjoy ourselves and have banter with the staff.”

Elizabeth Taylor from Wheatley has volunteered for an amazing 50 years.

She said: “Volunteering means friendship and knowing you’re helping people.”

Helen Richards, also from Wheatley, said: “I have been a volunteer for five years on the reception and I love it.

“My husband was a patient here and he was well treated and cared for.

“I thought it would be a nice place to come and volunteer.

“I am still working but in my spare time I like to volunteer and I find it very rewarding.”

Lindsay Richards, manager of volunteers at St John’s Hospice, said: “Our volunteers are vital.

“They support patients by taking them refreshments, have a chat with them, help with arts and crafts, and serve lunches.

“We also need drivers, as a number of our drivers decided not to return after Covid-19.

“”If anyone out there wants to volunteer we’d love to hear from them.

“Helping others and volunteering has been shown to have a positive impact on the lives of volunteers, helping them to gain new skills and boost self esteem.

“We really value our volunteers - they’re fabulous.

“Why not come and join them?”

If you’re interested you can call 01302 796662 or email [email protected]