Volunteers help keep Doncaster area railway station looking blooming lovely
Pensioners and children have all been involved in the upkeep of Mexborough railway station, keeping flowers blooming on the station platforms over the summer months with regular trips to water the blooms.
89-year-old Frank Knapton and James Mark McGregor and his wife Clare have all been involved in the weekly watering trips, helping to keep the station blooming.
MBE holder Frank, who is known as “Mr Mexborough” for his decades of devotion to the area, makes sure the station is kept looking spick and span and colourful for passengers using the station as well as eyecatching for travellers passing through.
Said James: “We go down as a team or individually to water the railway station flowers.
"We recently received the new summer flowers which need a lot of care.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.