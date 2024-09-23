Volunteers help keep Doncaster area railway station looking blooming lovely

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers young and old have helped keep a Doncaster area railway station looking blooming lovely, by attending to a colourful array of platform plants.

Pensioners and children have all been involved in the upkeep of Mexborough railway station, keeping flowers blooming on the station platforms over the summer months with regular trips to water the blooms.

Frank Knapton, James Mark McGregor his wife Clare and grandchildren Hunter and Harper have all been involved in the weekly watering trips, helping to keep the station blooming.