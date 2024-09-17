Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers set to work cutting back brambles and nettles down an overgrown bridleway in Mexborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward councillor Sean Gibbons raised the issue of the state of the path with Doncaster Council Public Rights Of Way (PROW) team initially and received this response: “The path was cut back on the 30/5/24 and should be cut again 12 weeks later.

"The wet weather has severely delayed us by about five weeks. We are going as fast as we can and I will ask that this path gets cut first when we are in the area. The hot weather at the moment should speed things up. Fingers crossed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking it upon themselves to get the area cleared were volunteers who cutt back foliage between Eden Terrace and Adwick Road.

Volunteers cut back brambles and nettles on overgrown Mexborough bridleway.

Coun Gibbons said: “Huge thanks again to Karen, Kelly, Mandy and John for their efforts. Now dog walkers and families heading to Adwick Road Park will now be able to walk down the bridleway safely without getting nettled etc."