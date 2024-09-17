Volunteers cut back brambles and nettles on overgrown Mexborough bridleway
Ward councillor Sean Gibbons raised the issue of the state of the path with Doncaster Council Public Rights Of Way (PROW) team initially and received this response: “The path was cut back on the 30/5/24 and should be cut again 12 weeks later.
"The wet weather has severely delayed us by about five weeks. We are going as fast as we can and I will ask that this path gets cut first when we are in the area. The hot weather at the moment should speed things up. Fingers crossed.”
Taking it upon themselves to get the area cleared were volunteers who cutt back foliage between Eden Terrace and Adwick Road.
Coun Gibbons said: “Huge thanks again to Karen, Kelly, Mandy and John for their efforts. Now dog walkers and families heading to Adwick Road Park will now be able to walk down the bridleway safely without getting nettled etc."
