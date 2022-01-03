Volunteer group draws up plans to install new footpaths at popular Doncaster park

While plans are at a very early stage, organisers at Sandall Park would like to see the creation of a number of new paths.

Sandra Crabtree, chairman of the Friends of Sandall Park, said: “Another project we will be pursuing in 2022, is to have footpaths installed.

"This is obviously going to require a massive injection of capital and it won't happen overnight but it is something we have been considering for some time."

Sandall Park.

Proposals include a path around the perimeter of the former golf course area as well as a path around the football pitches area, opposite Wheatley Hall Road and Clay Lane Estate and linking up with the play area on the Barnby Dun Road side.

Part of the route is currently used for the weekly Parkrun event, with runners having to run on grass.

She added: “In 2012 we looked at the golf course aspect but there were no suitable grants available at that time.

“Would everyone be in support of this addition to the park? We believe that parkrunners would support it - we've spoken to a few.”

In recent years, the group has carried out a number of transformational projects at the Wheatley park, helping to restore it to its former glory.