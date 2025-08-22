Visually impaired Doncaster woman to lead sighted pal on fundraising walk
Nikki Beardall, who is registered as severely sight impaired with less than 10% vision in one eye and zero in ther other, will guide blindfolded friend Genna Harwood-Armitage all the way from Bentley railway station to Cusworth Hall to give an insight into the problems she faces on a daily basis.
The pair have already been practising for the charity walk which will take place on September 7.
Nikki said: “I’ve been teaching Genna the basics of how to hold and use a cane and what tactile markers to use to navigate the way.
"We will be walking a route I have learned with guide dogs.
“Genna is going to walk using a cane and I will be explaining the tactile markers and how to realise where she is, and how blind and visually impaired people get from A to B.
"Genna will be discovering many of the hurdles blind people face from day to day including cars parked on kerbs, bins, lamp posts, pot holes and damaged crossings.
“It is a fundraiser but it is also to help raise awareness of issues we face daily.”
For safety reasons, a sighted helper will follow behind the pair.
Genna is aiming to raise £2,500 for the Guide Dogs charity. You can sponsor her HERE
And at Cusworth Hall there will be Guide Dogs stall on the day, along with a tombola.