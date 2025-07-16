Virgin Media users across Doncaster left without TV after van fire destroys cables

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:22 BST
Scores of Virgin Media customers have been left without broadband and television after a van fire destroyed the firm’s cables.

Users in Sprotbrough, Scawthorpe and Bentley are among those who are understood to have been left without services.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "Some customers in the Doncaster area may be experiencing issues with their broadband services after a fire damaged some of our cables.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our teams are on site and working to fully restore services as soon as possible, and indeed some customers are already back online.

Virgin Media customers across Doncaster have been impacted by the outage.placeholder image
Virgin Media customers across Doncaster have been impacted by the outage.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It is understood that a van caught fire over a Virgin Media chamber, causing “severe damage” to cables.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details about the incident, which is reported to have taken place in the Scawthorpe area.

Virgin Media customers can report issues via the firm’s website, which can be found HERE

Related topics:Virgin MediaDoncasterSprotbroughSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice