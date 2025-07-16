Virgin Media users across Doncaster left without TV after van fire destroys cables

Scores of Virgin Media customers have been left without broadband and television after a van fire destroyed the firm’s cables.

Users in Sprotbrough, Scawthorpe and Bentley are among those who are understood to have been left without services.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "Some customers in the Doncaster area may be experiencing issues with their broadband services after a fire damaged some of our cables.

"Our teams are on site and working to fully restore services as soon as possible, and indeed some customers are already back online.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It is understood that a van caught fire over a Virgin Media chamber, causing “severe damage” to cables.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details about the incident, which is reported to have taken place in the Scawthorpe area.

Virgin Media customers can report issues via the firm’s website, which can be found HERE