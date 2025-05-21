Vintage Doncaster bus heads north to world famous Beamish museum

A vintage Doncaster bus has headed north to the world famous Beamish museum to mark its 70th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1955 Leyland Titan PD2, which is owned by Rotherham’s South Yorkshire Transport Museum, was carried up the A1 on the back of a special lorry to take part in a festival of transport at the open air museum in County Durham.

A spokesperson for SYTM said: “Some of you may have seen one of our buses Doncaster livery Leyland Titan PD2 travelling north on the A1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don't worry, we haven't got rid of the bus, it's just gone out for a short holiday and over to Beamish Museum where it will stay for a few weeks.

The vintage Doncaster bus has gone on "holiday" to Beamish.

“Fleet number 188 was loaded onto the back of a super low loader and transported north up to Beamish on the A1.”

The 62-seater bus was originally owned by Doncaster Corporation and was a familar sight on the city’s streets during the 1960s.

In October 1961, Doncaster decided to abandon its trolleybus system and replace all the vehicles with motor buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also decided to transfer the comparatively new and modern bodies from several of the trolleybuses to brand-new Daimler CVG6 and Leyland PD2 chassis.

The low loader carrying the bus arrives at Beamish.

No. 188 was one such vehicle which received the body from trolleybus 395 in 1963.

The bus will feature during Beamish’s nine-day Festival of Transport as part of May Half Term.

A spokesperson for Beamish said: “Throughout the event, the museum’s restored trams will be operating on the 1.5 mile tramway, and a wide variety of historic buses will provide a supporting cast as they assist visitors in moving around the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additional visiting buses will be operating and on display on the first and last weekends (including Bank Holiday Monday).

The bus travelled from the South Yorkshire Transport Museum along the A1 to Beamish.

First established in 1972, the museum’s guiding principle is to preserve an example of everyday life in urban and rural North East England at the climax of industrialisation in the early 20th century. Much of the restoration and interpretation is specific to the late Victorian and Edwardian eras, together with portions of countryside under the influence of Industrial Revolution from 1825.

Full details about the Beamish Festival of Transport are available HERE

More details about South Yorkshire Transport Museum HERE

Photos: SYTM