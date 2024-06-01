Views sought from public on plans to improve road safety in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Views are being sought from members of the public on plans to improve road safety in Doncaster city centre.

City of Doncaster Council chiefs are proposing plans to improve the crossing between North Bridge Road and Frenchgate in the heart of the city centre.

The current set up sees pedestrians having to negotiate a number of lanes of traffic while crossing from the old bridge area into the Frenchgate shopping area near to the tunnels.

The changes proposed are:

• To remove the central island across Trafford Way from North Bridge (close to the Frenchgate tunnel). This will reduce the current three stage crossing to two stages.

• Upgrading of the existing cycling facilities to meet the latest standards for active travel.

• Installation of tactile paving to aid visually impaired pedestrians.

• Added greenery to enhance the public realm.

These improvements are part of a wider plan to create a network across Doncaster that will make it easier and safer to walk, cycle and access public transport connections, a City of Doncaster Council spokesman said.

The consultation is open until 7 June 2024, with plans on display at the Active Travel Hub, which is situated outside Doncaster Railway Station, and at a drop-in session where representatives of City of Doncaster Council will be on hand. There is no need to register to attend the event in advance.

• Wednesday 5 June, 5.00pm – 7.00pm Meeting space 1 at CAST, Waterdale, DN1 3BU.