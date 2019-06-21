Views sought from people affected by suicide in Doncaster
Doncaster Council is supporting a call by South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System (ICS), which would like to hear from anyone who has been bereaved from or affected by suicide, and who would like to share their views.
In particular they would like to know when and what were the most challenging times, what helped and what could have been done differently.
Views and suggestions can be provided by completing a short survey which closes at midnight on Sunday 23 June. http://surveys.barnsley.gov.uk/s/SYBICS/
South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw has a higher suicide rate than the England average and partners are working together to reduce this number by at least 10 per cent. The ICS will use information gathered from the survey to improve how we respond to suicide as a community.
South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw (ICS), is a partnership of 23 organisations responsible for looking after the health and care of the 1.5 million people living in Barnsley, Bassetlaw, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. It is made up of NHS organisations, local authorities and key voluntary sector and independent partners in the region.
Anyone who is suffering in the aftermath of suicide, or needs to talk to someone, is urged to contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org