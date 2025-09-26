Bullcroft Cricket Club, which is based at Uncle Toms in Carcroft, Doncaster, is known for its end of season fundraising which helps build up cash for things such as ground maintenance.

But spectators used to seeing the team run out onto the pitch in their cricket whites were in for a surprise last Saturday. Four team members, including the captain Daz Birkett, turned up wearing nothing more than their thongs.

Daz said: “It was just an end of season fundraiser which will pay towards ground maintenance and materials etc. It was mainly the idea of Colleen and encouraged by the other female supporters. Julie and Noleen have raised around £400 so far with some additional payments still to be received.”

The fundraiser had been originally scheduled to take place after the team's final home game against Hundhill Hall CC, however the match was called off due to the heavy rain, so just after 3pm four sheepish-looking lads nipped off to the changing room and after a short delay which was a combination of nerves, and the thoughts of 'why the heck are we doing this?’ plus ‘why couldn't we do it when the weather was hot and sunny' the boys finally emerged.

Pictured left to right are Darren Clarke, Josh Palmer, Matthew Williamson, and Darren Birkett.

They ran around the full-length of the ground, being heartily cheered on by their partners and spectators.

In the background the pub's PA was playing the song “Eye of the Tiger” however some wit suggested that Elton John's “Your Thong” might have been a better choice or perhaps Sweet's “Ballroom Blitz”.

Others chipped in with things such as ‘That grass is slippy, I hope we don't have a leg break', another suggested they all ‘pitch in’ as it was for a good cause, and finished with ‘hope we don't see any Googlies today’ – these were amongst the cleaner comments.

A club spokesman added: “All I can say is I wonder why they agreed to do it on a cold windy day with rain lashing into them has me stumped.”

Later after getting changed they returned to the bar to rapturous applause from all the customers.

If you’re brave enough check out the video here