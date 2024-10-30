Video: What comic Dom Joly thought of Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle in funny "castle slagger" clip

Comedian Dom Joly has said Doncaster’s Conisbrough Castle was built to keep watch over a housing estate and trains full of “hooligans” from Scotland in an hilarious clip as part of his tongue in cheek “castle slagger” series.

The Trigger Happy TV star paid a visit to the castle ahead of a show at Doncaster’s Cast theatre – as part of a series of fun clips he has been sharing with fans commenting on castles around the country.

The “castle slagger” clips came after the comic went viral for criticising Warwick Castle for charging £39 to get in, describing the price as “mental.”

After paying just £8.50 to look around Conisbrough Castle, he shared a video to his social media pages telling fans: “Greetings – and welcome to another episode of Dom Joly – Castle Slagger!

"Today we’re outside Doncaster – thank God – in a place called Conisbrough.”

Filming the castle from outside the grounds, he tells viewers: "And there’s our first sight of it – and its looking alright.”

Entering, he says: “Right, we’re inside the castle walls and obviously I don’t need to tell you that this one of the best preserved keeps in the United Kingdom. And I love a keep.

Showing modern staircases leading to the keep, he adds: "Like Clifford’s Tower in York, its just a shame they’ve got stairs and not the original escalators and lifts they would have had back in the day."

Shooting from the top of the castle, he tells viewers: “So this is the view north and I suppose this is why they built the keep in the end, so in the eighth century they could keep a watch over this housing estate and probably trains coming down from Scotland with hooligans I’d imagine.

"Very little has changed singce the 8th century.”

Filming workers in the castle grounds, he adds: “You can see down there prisoners from Scotland working on the grounds. They’ll have been arrested for painting their a***s blue in public of whatever.

"But it’s incredible how time doesn’t change.

"Can I be honest with you, it’s just beyond me why Channel 5 has not picked me up for this show.”

The comic was in Doncaster for his Conspiracy Tour and you can read our chat with him HERE