Video: Super spooky Halloween house returns to Doncaster - scarier than ever

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:28 BST
If you go down to this house in Doncaster this Halloween, you most certainly will be in for a super-spooky surprise.

And that’s because the property in Anfield Road, Cantley might just be spookiest in the whole of Doncaster on the scariest night of the year.

The property, dubbed the Anfield Horror House, is the work of owner Rico Natale who has been decorating the property for several years – going bigger and better each year.

“We aim to put on the best Halloween display in Doncaster,” said Rico.

The super spooky house in Anfield Road, Cantley.The super spooky house in Anfield Road, Cantley.
"Every year we expand and improve our display and props."

And the spine-tingling house is also raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

"We kindly ask for donations and contributions, not towards what we do, but Bluebell Wood.

"We do this out our our own pocket to entertain the families who come to see our displays and try to raise money for this amazing hospice,” added Rico.

The display runs from Sunday to Thursday.

