Video: St George's cross and 'stop racism' graffiti daubed on Doncaster bridge

St George’s crosses have been daubed on a Doncaster railway bridge – with messages saying “stop racism” spray painted onto the display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The red England crosses have appeared on either side of the bridge on Thorne Road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

But it appears rival groups have clashed over the graffiti – with the words “stop racism” sprayed beneath the display in black paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The red cross also appears to be have been amended with the words “all welcome” inside a black heart.

The bridge in Doncaster has been painted with a St George cross with the words "stop racism" added to the display.

A white painted message reads “no their not” and adds the words “to England” to the welcome message.

Pointing out an apparent spelling mistake, the word “their” is crossed through with the message “can’t spell, failed at English” added beneath in black spray paint.

However, others have pointed out that one of the words in the display appears to spell the word “racism” as “raicism.”