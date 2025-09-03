Video: St George's cross and 'stop racism' graffiti daubed on Doncaster bridge
The red England crosses have appeared on either side of the bridge on Thorne Road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe near to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.
But it appears rival groups have clashed over the graffiti – with the words “stop racism” sprayed beneath the display in black paint.
The red cross also appears to be have been amended with the words “all welcome” inside a black heart.
A white painted message reads “no their not” and adds the words “to England” to the welcome message.
Pointing out an apparent spelling mistake, the word “their” is crossed through with the message “can’t spell, failed at English” added beneath in black spray paint.
However, others have pointed out that one of the words in the display appears to spell the word “racism” as “raicism.”