Video: Spectacular Doncaster Christmas house set for big lights switch on

Preparations are under way for an annual Christmas lights switch on at a Doncaster house which brings in hundreds of visitors each year.

The lights are already on display – but a special event will take place on December 19 when chips and selection boxes will be dished out.

Chantelle Felton has prepared her home in Paxton Avenue, Carcroft for this year’s display which is on throughout December.

The big switch on will see children getting free chips and gravy from nearby chip shop King Fisheries as well as a selection box.

The spectacular house in Paxton Avenue.

She said: “It’s our fourtth year doing it and it’s going to be massive this year.

"We have the decorations on throughout December for anyone to look at and then on December 19 we’ll do a switch on at 5.30pm.

"We will have Santa, The Grinch, snowmen and elves - we pay for it all to give the local kids some excitement.

"There’s also free hot drinks for adults and juice for kids.”