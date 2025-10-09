Video: Shocked builders find bag of "human bones" near Doncaster cemetery

This is the moment a pair of shocked builders dug up a plastic bag containing “human bones” near a Doncaster cemetery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery near to St Wilfrid’s Church in Cantley earlier this week.

Officers cordoned off a 50 metre area on Monday (Oct 6) outside the cemetery in Church Lane when two builders discovered what seemed to be human remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workers were clearing a top level of overgrowth with a digger so they could install a wooden fence when they uncovered a black plastic bag containing a 'dismembered body'.

Workers made the gruesome discovery of a bag full of bones while digging alongside a Doncaster cemetery. (Photo/video: SWNS).

One worker - who does not want to be named - has told of his horror at the gruesome discovery.

He said: "We were removing a top layer of grass and soil next to a four-foot stone wall so we could drive in some fence posts about a metre behind it.

"The area we were digging was about three metres from the closest grave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We must have removed one or two feet worth of overgrowth when we came across the black plastic bag.

"It split and all of a sudden bones and a jaw still containing teeth rolled out in front of us.

"We were shocked when we saw the bones as it isn't something you dig up every day.

"It's almost as if someone has chucked the bones behind the wall and put some grass and soil over them to hide it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workers have told they informed their company of the discovery who then contacted the police.

They said within a couple of hours police arrived and cordoned off the area before crime scene investigators probed the remains.

Images show a jaw still with its teeth intact inside the plastic bag next to a pile of bones including what he believed to be a skull.

The workers said nothing else was found inside the bag.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am on Monday 6 October, we received a call to report that bones had been found near Church Lane.

“A scene is currently in place while searches in the area take place. It is not yet ascertained if the bones are human or animal.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing.”