Video: Prepare for a scare as one Doncaster house goes all out this Halloween

Prepare for a scare if you plan on visiting one Doncaster house this Halloween as they have gone all out to make it a night to remember.

Jo and Greg Hudson at 6 Green Boulevard in Cantley have gone bigger and better than previous years and there is lots to see and experience.

They said: “On Halloween day we will have a large gazebo up, dressed to the max.

"We will be offering, sweets, biscuits, a full size candy floss machine, jacket potatoes, hot dogs, chocolate apples, glow sticks, balloons, popcorn, marshmallows lollies, hot and cold drinks for the adults as well as kids and much more.

"The whole team will be dressed up, including a surprise guest, giving lots of photo opportunities, plus we have set up photographic areas and props. It truly is a family and community event.”

The event is free but donations cn be made towards S.A.N.D.S (stillbirth neonatal death syndrome charity) which is a charity personal to the Hudson family as they lost their son in 2012 and have supported the charity ever since.

They added: “We really hope to have a high attendance and bring some joy to the community during these hard times.”