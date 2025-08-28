Video: Music star Russell Watson comes face to face with sealions in Doncaster

This is the moment classical music star Russell Watson came face to face with the sea lions at Yorkshire Wildlife Park as he prepares to perform a concert there this weekend.

The singer fed the incredible species in one of the largest sea lion lakes in the world – and praised the award-winning park for its vital conservation work.

The world-renowned singer said: “I was able to meet some more of the animals who reside at this magnificent wildlife park.

“Having been to YWP on a couple of occasions I have witnessed first hand the hard work that they do for conservation.

Russell Watson meets the sealions at Yorkshire Widlife Park.

“I think it is marvellous how they create the most natural habitat for the animals, and they all have plenty of space to roam around.

“Yorkshire Wildlife Park certainly has the animals’ best interests at heart. It heavily buys into conservation, undertakes a lot of rescue schemes and releases that are ready back into the wild.”

Conservation is close to Russell’s heart.

He rescues his own eclectic mix of animals, including a south-African ostrich which lives in his back paddock.

Classical singer Russell Watson is performing at Yorkshire Widlife Park this weekend.

The opera singer will take to the stage on August 31 to perform some of his classical hits as he opens his 25th Anniversary Tour at the park’s spectacular Wild Live Concerts 2025.

Russell added: “I have performed at Yorkshire Wildlife Park a couple of times now and it is such a good event.

“It is always marvellous when you can perform on a big stage to a large audience because unfortunately lots of summer events are disappearing, especially since Covid.

“The crowds are always up for a good time and the atmosphere has a true family feel which is fantastic.

“I am really looking to forward to it. It will be a great night – they always are!

“Last time I performed to a crowd of about 7,000 people which was fabulous. Hopefully I can recreate that this year.”

The global star, who spent a record breaking 52 weeks at number one in both the UK and the USA, will be singing a mixture of the classical favourites and some musical theatre hits.

Concert tickets also include free entry to enjoy the Wildlife Park on the day of the concert.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the park, coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species, before enjoying an evening filled with live music, food, and drinks in a breath-taking natural setting.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Resort also boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive – the shopping, dining and entertainment village.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/whats-on/special-events/russell-watson/